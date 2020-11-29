Fulham 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola press conference

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's2-0 win over Fulham.

Manchester City are furious about a newsletter sent out by Porto following Tuesday's Champions League match.

MADRID (REUTERS) - Barcelona's interim president Carlos Tusquets feels the club should have cashed-in on Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window. Messi..

Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who played for Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham, dies aged 42.

Fulham move out of the Premier League relegation places with an impressive victory over Leicester that denies Brendan Rodgers' side a share of top spot.

Manchester City continue their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Manchester City ended their paltry Premier League goal return in style. After scoring only 10 in eight matches this was Pep Guardiola’s side at their silken..

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League should have a clear protocol for when there is a clash of heads or concussion.

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Fulham.

Sergio Aguero is set to miss Manchester City’s clash against Fulham this weekend, Pep Guardiola has...

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team must improve their finishing, after they beat Fulham 2-0...