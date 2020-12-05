Banking Association Asks For Tellers To Be Deemed 'Essential Workers'

It's generally thought that once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be first in line.

But according to Gizmodo, bank tellers may get to skip the line--past them, and past the over-65's and those with underlying conditions.

The industry trade group American Bankers Association has asked federal health authorities to designate consumer-facing bank employees as 'essential workers.