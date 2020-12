'Hug bubble' connects seniors to their families Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:06s - Published 'Hug bubble' connects seniors to their families French nursing home resident Colette Dupas's contact with her daughters has been limited to talking via video call or through a window during the pandemic, but now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel known as the "hug bubble". Colette Luke has more. 0

