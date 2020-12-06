PH BOYS VO

Global  
 

Hello and hello and welcome back.

For the first time ever, the banks of the wabash boys and girls tournaments are being held simultaneously.

The boys championship game featured 2a 12th ranked parke heritage and the south vermillion wildcats.

1st qtr, connor davis saves the ball and dumps it off to riley ferguson who picks up right where he left off friday night with the corner three.

2nd qtr, wolves trying to pull away when south vermillion's peyton hawkins uses the glass for this mid range floater.

Next trip for the wildcats, feed the hot hand.

Hawkins drills the three to bring sv within four of parke heritage.

But the wolves say that's enough.

Anthony wood knocks down a three of his own to put parke heritage back in front by seven.

Parke heritage stepping up the defense now as ferguson gets the steal.

Noble johnson flies up the floor and dumps it off to luke gregg who follows his miss, gets the lay in and the foul.

And the wolves of parke heritage claim their second straight banks of the wabash title as they beat south vermillion




