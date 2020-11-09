Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.
George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.
Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.