Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept.

British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.


'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove [Video]

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal', says Environment Secretary [Video]

Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal', says Environment Secretary

Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system [Video]

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system

The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government’s goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’ [Video]

EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’

George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

UK races to deport asylum seekers ahead of Brexit

 Scores of vulnerable asylum seekers, including suspected victims of trafficking, are scheduled to be deported this week as the home secretary Priti Patel ramps..
WorldNews

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News

UK-EU Brexit trade talks back on, say leaders

 Boris Johnson agrees with the European Commission president on a return to the negotiating table.
BBC News

EU's Barnier Says Still Looking for a Way to Do UK Trade Deal

 LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal... ......
WorldNews

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks [Video]

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Chance of a Brexit deal is no higher than 50%, say UK sources

 The chances of a deal have been put at no higher than 50% by UK government sources as Boris Johnson and the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen,..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: New businesses bucking the trend and thriving in Flanders despite pandemic [Video]

Coronavirus: New businesses bucking the trend and thriving in Flanders despite pandemic

Almost 2,000 new businesses opened up in the second quarter of the year in Brussels as well as 11,000 in Flanders.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

George Eustice on trade deal with US: We think we could do more together [Video]

George Eustice on trade deal with US: We think we could do more together

Environment Secretary George Eustice discusses the likelihood of a trade dealwith the US on BBC Breakfast. Mr Eustice said: "We would like a tradeagreement, we think we could do more together."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the Government would seek toreinstate any controversial clauses stripped out of the UK Internal MarketBill by the Lords.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published