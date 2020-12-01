|
|
|
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids
Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kelly Clarkson: 'My daughter is a force'
Kelly Clarkson says her "independent" daughter drives her "insane" sometimes, but she admires her spirit.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Kelly Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of her two kids — River, 6, and Remington, 4...
Radar Online - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|