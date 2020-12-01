Global  
 

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.


Kelly Clarkson says her "independent" daughter drives her "insane" sometimes, but she admires her spirit.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sleigh it

 The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting looked different this year with no audience due to the pandemic, but it was far from a silent night.
Kelly Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of her two kids — River, 6, and Remington, 4...
Brian Austin Green is requesting joint custody of the three sons that he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Today the firefighters of Southern Nevada burn foundation will kick off their Fill The Fire Truck toy drive. It's a three week fundraiser hoping to collect enough toys for 28,000 local kids.

