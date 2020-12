The UK is prepared for a no-deal scenario, the country's Environment Secretary said on Sunday, as he warned that fundamental divergences remain in the "final few days" of talks.



Related videos from verified sources Labour call on govt to deliver promise of 'oven ready' deal



Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves has called on the government to deliver on their promise of an 'oven ready' Brexit deal and not let the UK crash out and endure devastating tariffs. Report.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48 Published 1 hour ago Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit



Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has warned "life will change radically for the worse if there is no deal" agreed with the EU. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:26 Published 1 day ago Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks



The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39 Published on October 18, 2020