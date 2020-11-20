Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala.

Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi.

Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border.

Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

Watch the full video for all the latest updates on farmers’ protest.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

RJD, Congress organise march in Ranchi in support of protesting farmers

 As the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws entered the 11th day on Sunday, several political parties in Jharkhand organised marches and demonstrations..
IndiaTimes
'Delhi Chalo': Delhi-UP border witnesses traffic congestion [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': Delhi-UP border witnesses traffic congestion

Traffic congestion witnessed on December 06 near Ghazipur industrial area due to farmers protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the eleventh day, the traffic movement remained affected in the national capital region on December 06 with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters. Farmers are protesting against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
ITTA, Delhi Goods Transport Assn call for strike on Dec 8 in solidarity with farmers' protest [Video]

ITTA, Delhi Goods Transport Assn call for strike on Dec 8 in solidarity with farmers' protest

Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association called for a strike on December 08 in solidarity with farmers' protest in Delhi. "51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming and transporting are like 2 sons of a father," said Satish Sherawat, president of ITTA. "We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business," said Parmeet Singh Goldie, President, Delhi Goods transport Association.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Farmers' Protest enters Day 11: Talks deadlocked, call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 remains

 Farmer leaders communicated that they will hold 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 as their demands haven't been met.
DNA
Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers [Video]

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9 [Video]

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. Another round of discussion has been scheduled for December 9. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price will continue and mandis will be strengthened. After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue. Farmers also said that protest will continue & Bharat Band on Dec 8 will be observed. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:51Published

Government seeks time till Wednesday for concrete proposals; Tuesday bandh to go ahead

 Signalling a hard stance, some farm leaders held placards with “Yes or No” written on them at the discussions with agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and..
IndiaTimes

Kalindi Kunj Kalindi Kunj

Toxic foam continues to float in Yamuna River in Delhi [Video]

Toxic foam continues to float in Yamuna River in Delhi

Pollution has taken over skies as well as river in national capital. The Yamuna River in Delhi is filled with a thick layer of toxic foam. Reason behind the toxic foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of industrial waste at Kalindi Kunj.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:59Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vijendra Singh lends support to farmer protests, says 'will return award'| Oneindia News [Video]

Vijendra Singh lends support to farmer protests, says 'will return award'| Oneindia News

In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh has said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour - if..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Congress workers observe symbolic fast to protest against farm laws in Gandhinagar [Video]

Congress workers observe symbolic fast to protest against farm laws in Gandhinagar

Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Other athletes from Haryana also in support of farmers: Vijender Singh [Video]

Other athletes from Haryana also in support of farmers: Vijender Singh

Boxer Vijender Singh joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on December 06. While speaking to media persons, Vijender said, "I'd received training in Punjab and had..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published