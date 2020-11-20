Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala.

Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi.

Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border.

Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

