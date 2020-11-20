Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Traffic congestion witnessed on December 06 near Ghazipur industrial area due to farmers protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the eleventh day, the traffic movement remained affected in the national capital region on December 06 with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters. Farmers are protesting against Centre's farm laws.
Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association called for a strike on December 08 in solidarity with farmers' protest in Delhi. "51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming and transporting are like 2 sons of a father," said Satish Sherawat, president of ITTA. "We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business," said Parmeet Singh Goldie, President, Delhi Goods transport Association.
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published
Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. Another round of discussion has been scheduled for December 9. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price will continue and mandis will be strengthened. After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue. Farmers also said that protest will continue & Bharat Band on Dec 8 will be observed. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:51Published
Pollution has taken over skies as well as river in national capital. The Yamuna River in Delhi is filled with a thick layer of toxic foam. Reason behind the toxic foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of industrial waste at Kalindi Kunj.
In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh has said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour - if..
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was..
Boxer Vijender Singh joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on December 06. While speaking to media persons, Vijender said, "I'd received training in Punjab and had..