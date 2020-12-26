Global  
 

A month of farmer protests: 'Will block entire Delhi' threat as govt stands firm

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Farmers camping in and around Delhi continued their protest, which reached the 1-month mark on December 26.

At the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, a traffic jam was seen with farmers threatening to block the 'entire' national capital to make their voices heard by the government.

At the Singhu border, farmers said that they would not stop their protest until the three recent agri-reform laws are repealed.

Farmers call the legislation a precursor to scrapping of MSP regime, and empowering corporates over cultivators.

The government says the laws liberate farmers from the hold of middlemen, while accusing the Opposition parties of misleading farmers.

Watch the full video for more.


