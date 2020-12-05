Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness

'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness

An All India Donation Drive for COVID-19 relief by a trio has reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

'Road Ashram' campaign reached at Jodhpur on December 06.

They are travelling along India's borders in their car which is decorated with symbols of various Indian states.

The trio will cover 25,000 km and 30 states during their campaign.

Their main motive is to create awareness among the masses.

Speaking to ANI, campaigner Siddharth Dutta said, "We are travelling along India's borders in our car, which is decorated and crafted with symbols of Indian states.

We will cover 25,000 km and 30 states."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Indian High Commission reaches out to UK Foreign Office after Khalistani flags seen at protests against new farm laws

 Metropolitan police had also issued reminders, ahead of the protest to follow COVID-19 protocols.
DNA
Watch: Rajasthan couple gets married wearing PPE Kits as bride tested positive [Video]

Watch: Rajasthan couple gets married wearing PPE Kits as bride tested positive

A couple got married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Jodhpur Jodhpur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary [Video]

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Stringent action to control COVID infection: CM Gehlot [Video]

Stringent action to control COVID infection: CM Gehlot

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that to break the chain of corona infection in the state, it is necessary to take strict action against those who violate the health protocols and endanger the health of others. He said that steps such as daytime curfew in more transitioned areas could also be considered to protect the health of the public, if necessary, to ensure compliance with rules of wearing masks, social distancing. CM also instructed the officials to take strict action like sealing of ceremony sites and establishments on the violation of health protocols. The Chief Minister said that people with symptoms of cough-cold and fever should be thoroughly screened. The District Collector should issue orders for the compliance of the quarantine rules for the patients in home isolation and their close contacts. CM Gehlot also stressed to increase the number of COVID tests. He said that the number of positive cases may increase with the increase of tests, but it will help to break the chain of infection. After identifying and curing infected individuals, infection can be prevented from spreading.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Gandhi family does part-time politics: Rajasthan BJP president over Rahul supporting farmers' agitation [Video]

Gandhi family does part-time politics: Rajasthan BJP president over Rahul supporting farmers' agitation

Rajasthan BJP State President Satish Poonia said that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have to do with farmers and his family only does part-time politics. He was slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot for hailing Rahul Gandhi for supporting farmers' agitation. He also asked that when Gehlot is waiving off loans of farmers of Rajsthan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published