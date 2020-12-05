'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness

An All India Donation Drive for COVID-19 relief by a trio has reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

'Road Ashram' campaign reached at Jodhpur on December 06.

They are travelling along India's borders in their car which is decorated with symbols of various Indian states.

The trio will cover 25,000 km and 30 states during their campaign.

Their main motive is to create awareness among the masses.

