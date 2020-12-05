'Players will continue to take the knee'
Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby says the incident at Millwall will reinforce the Black Lives Matter message.
Boos ring out as footballers take the kneeA vocal section of Millwall fans booed as players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their match with Derby.
Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the kneeMillwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took the knee ahead of the match against Derby - but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a..
Rooney 'surprised' by booingDerby's interim head coach Wayne Rooney says no one at the club condones the behaviour of the Millwall fans who booed when players took the knee prior to kick-off.