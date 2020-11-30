2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm Season

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

20-20 the 20-20 atlantic tropical storm season came to an end december 1st.

Storm team 10's david siple gives us a final wrap-up on the record breaking season.

2020 will go down as the most active atlantic tropical storm season on record.

We quickly ran through all of the a through w list of names.

And went straight into the greek alphabet officially ending at iota.

That is a total of a record breaking 30 named storms. looking at the numbers,13 of those storms became hurricanes.

And six of those hurricanes were above a category 3 status.

We had a record of 12 storms make landfall in the united states.

And as of right now, the 2020 season is the 7th costliest on record.

Coming in at over 41 billion dollars.

There has been named storms in december and that will add to the season.

But things remain quiet for now.

In the wthi studio, i'm storm team 10 meteorologist david siple.

