Noah Cyrus apologizes for using racially offensive language to defend Harry Styles

Jesy Nelson 'ready to embark on a new chapter' as she leaves Little Mix



Singer Jesy Nelson has thanked fans as she explained her decision to leaveLittle Mix, saying "recently being in the band has really taken a toll on mymental health". Nelson, 29, is stepping away after being a part of the groupfor nine years and said in a long Instagram post that it had been "the mostincredible time of of my life".

