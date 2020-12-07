Trending: Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts following anti-vaccine tweet backlash, Glee stars launch fundraising effo

Global  
 

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts following anti-vaccine tweet backlash, Glee stars launch fundraising effort to honour Naya Rivera, Lily Collins 'totally surprised' by marriage proposal.


'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend Business Insider reports she received backlash for sharing a Covid-19 anti-vaccine video on Twitter. Fans accused her of spreading misinformation about the vaccine. Wright defended herself, but faced calls to recast her role on Black Panther 2 or cancel the film. Fans caught Wright liking Twitter posts that suggested her exit from the franchise.

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

 2020's most shocking celebrity news, from Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera's accidental deaths to Tom Hanks' COVID experience. (Dec. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

Zoom, murder hornets, Among Us, and Joe Biden topped Google trending searches in 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google has released its list of the top trending searches in the US for 2020, and as one might expect,..
The Verge
Naya Rivera's former Glee co-stars have launched an online campaign to raise money for the tragic actress' favourite charity.

Lily Collins had to rely on her imagination to bring her portrayal of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's secretary to life onscreen, because there was so little known about Rita Alexander.

Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you? Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media Accounts After Backlash for Posting Anti-Vaxx Video

Letitia Wright is done with social media for now. The 27-year-old Black Panther actress quietly...
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been asked by the Narcotics Control Bureau to explain what was happening in the video shot at his home in July last year in which social media users alleged drugs..

If you spend enough time on social media you'll likely find some claims about the vaccine trying to dissuade you from getting it. But doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. Reporter Emma James asked..

As some groups use social media to sway people to get a vaccine, others are working on a more detailed campaign to convince all Americans. A campaign ad agency is hoping that their message is what..

