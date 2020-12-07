Trending: Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts following anti-vaccine tweet backlash, Glee stars launch fundraising effo

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts following anti-vaccine tweet backlash, Glee stars launch fundraising effort to honour Naya Rivera , Lily Collins 'totally surprised' by marriage proposal.

'WE'RE SO READY!' Lily Collins on Emily in Paris Season 2 Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you?

Lily Collins struggled to research 'Mank' character Lily Collins had to rely on her imagination to bring her portrayal of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's secretary to life onscreen, because there was so little known about Rita Alexander.

'Glee' stars launch fundraiser to honour Naya Rivera Naya Rivera's former Glee co-stars have launched an online campaign to raise money for the tragic actress' favourite charity.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google has released its list of the top trending searches in the US for 2020, and as one might expect,..

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media? 'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend Business Insider reports she received backlash for sharing a Covid-19 anti-vaccine video on Twitter. Fans accused her of spreading misinformation about the vaccine. Wright defended herself, but faced calls to recast her role on Black Panther 2 or cancel the film. Fans caught Wright liking Twitter posts that suggested her exit from the franchise.

Letitia Wright is done with social media for now. The 27-year-old Black Panther actress quietly...