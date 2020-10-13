Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:49s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour.

The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Thomasl.

