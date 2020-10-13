Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour.
The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.
They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rachel Brosnahan & Marsha Stephanie Blake told our reporter Stef all about their new film, I'm Your Woman, working with babies & egg-throwing! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Gatsby and Megan Barton-Hanson told our reporter Stef all about their new explosive MTV show Ex In The City & discussed Megan's only fans *eyes emoji* Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s hoped that vaccinations will start early next week. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Thousands of people flocked to London’s Oxford Street for the first weekend of shopping since lockdown ended. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn