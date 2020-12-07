|
South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues
The South Korean president brings in the military to help step up testing - amid warnings hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
The new restrictions on gatherings will apply to the capital Seoul and surrounding areas.
BBC News - Published
