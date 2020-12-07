Global  
 

South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues

South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues

The South Korean president brings in the military to help step up testing - amid warnings hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.


Covid: South Korea raises alert level amid spike in cases

The new restrictions on gatherings will apply to the capital Seoul and surrounding areas.
BBC News - Published


South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise

South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise

South Korea is introducing new restrictions to try and stem a third wave of coronavirus infections as winter starts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis

South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis

New social-distancing measures will come into effect for the greater Seoul area on Thursday, as officials warn of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Orders New COVID Restrictions, Curfew Following Spike In Cases

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Orders New COVID Restrictions, Curfew Following Spike In Cases

Newark is imposing a curfew for nonessential business and closing recreational facilities, among other things. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published