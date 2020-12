YouTuber restores rusted Rolls Royce toy back to its former glory Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 08:43s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 08:43s - Published YouTuber restores rusted Rolls Royce toy back to its former glory Youtuber Olly records the process of restoring a rusted vintage Rolls Royce toy back to its former glory. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Range Rover toy restored in satisfying ASMR video



Ukrainian YouTuber OLLY has restored a toy Range Rover to its former glory in this satisfying ASMR from October 20. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:26 Published on October 20, 2020