Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters

Duration: 01:10s
Video obtained by Reuters shows Los Angeles police striking civil rights protesters outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Local media report that authorities were trying to make an arrest after an activist used a bullhorn, and a noise complaint was filed by a neighbor.


