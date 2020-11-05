Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters Video obtained by Reuters shows Los Angeles police striking civil rights protesters outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti. Local media report that authorities were trying to make an arrest after an activist used a bullhorn, and a noise complaint was filed by a neighbor. 0

