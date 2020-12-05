Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

Global  
 

A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws.

Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man.

Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh.

Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled.

The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology.

The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government.

Watch the full video for all the details,


'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader [Video]

'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh [Video]

'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:14Published
Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates [Video]

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published