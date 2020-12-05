Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws.

Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man.

Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh.

Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled.

The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology.

The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government.

Watch the full video for all the details,