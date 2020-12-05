Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8. "We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so. MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills. Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure. TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.
Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05. Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.
The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while addressing a press conference in national capital on Monday. He said, "Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning. Two of them are from Punjab, three from Kashmir. Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir."
Ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on December 08, Delhi Police PRO, Eish Singhal assured proper arrangements are in place in the national capital. Eish Singhal said, "Delhi Police has made proper arrangements ahead of tomorrow's 'Bharat Bandh'. We are trying to ensure that the lives of the common people are not affected. We appeal to maintain peace. If someone tries to shut down shops forcefully or block roads, legal action will be taken." Farmer unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws. They are protesting at Delhi border. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.
Ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by farmers on December 08, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Saugata Roy on December 07 stated that the party stands with agitating farmers but we will not support the bandh call in West Bengal as it goes against party's principles. He said, "Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles."
As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers. ‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted. Other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the farmers. Farmers have been protesting in and Outside Delhi for the last 12 days against the three farm laws passed by the government. They have been demanding withdrawal of the farm bills and have also called Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to press their demands. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a..