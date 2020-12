60,000 koalas hit by Australia's 'black summer' Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published 47 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:10s - Published 60,000 koalas hit by Australia's 'black summer' More than 60,000 koalas were killed, injured or displaced in Australian bushfires last summer, the World Wide Fund for Nature has estimated, in what it called a deeply disturbing number for a species already in trouble. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

