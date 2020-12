Related videos from verified sources 3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate



Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57 Published 9 hours ago 'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate



During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:52 Published 17 hours ago Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate



The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 17 hours ago