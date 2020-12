Sources say that involved seeing how long he could live without food, water and oxygen … Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Sources say that involved seeing how long he could live without food, water and oxygen … Sources say that involved seeing how long he could live without food, water and oxygen … 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PLA Soldier: Chinese soldier held after he strayed into India, handed back | Oneindia News



Amid the ongoing India-China border tensions, A Chinese soldier who was caught by Indian forces in eastern Ladakh after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control, was handed back to China on Tuesday.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published on October 21, 2020