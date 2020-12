Shawn Mendes On The Dark Side Of Fame Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:19s - Published 10 minutes ago Shawn Mendes On The Dark Side Of Fame Shawn Mendes speaks with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey about exploring the dark side of fame with his fourth studio album 'Wonder' and showing emotion in his Netflix documentary "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder". 0

