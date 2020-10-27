|
|
|
'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion
Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:36Published
'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:22Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45Published
|