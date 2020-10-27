Global  
 

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:58s - Published
'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash
Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion [Video]

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:36Published

Dybala offered to Premier League 'big six' - Monday's gossip column

 Juventus forward offered to Premier League big six, Man Utd ponder move for ex-Spurs full-back, plus more.
BBC News

Late headers give Juventus dramatic derby win over Torino

 TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Champions Juventus scored with two headers in the last quarter of an hour as they came from behind to beat smaller neighbours Torino 2-1..
WorldNews

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman [Video]

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:22Published
Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat [Video]

Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman blames "a lack of concentration" as his team crash to a 2-1 defeat at Cadiz.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:19Published

Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros [Video]

Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus train ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer [Video]

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:59Published