'Madea's Big Happy Family' Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Passes Away At 53

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died of colon cancer.

She was 53.

CNN reports Desselle Reid was known for her roles in films like 'Madea's Big Happy Family' and 'B*A*P*S' and the TV series 'Eve.'

Her other roles included appearances in films like 'Cinderella' starring Brandy, 'Set It Off,' and 'How to Be a Player.'

Born July 12, 1967, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the actress attended Grambling State University.


