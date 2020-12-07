Knox County COVID-19 surge

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Sherrif's office.

Communities in the wabash valley continue to see large..

Daily increases in covid-19.

This comes as health officials are preparing to get doses of the vaccine.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how soon folks in knox county could get the vaccine.

Gar} "in the days following thanksgiving knox county saw it's highest increase in covid-19 cases in a single day.

However health officials say this dosen't necessarily point to a thanksgiving spike."

The state of indiana reports the highest day of reported cases came on the first day of december.

It was then that 78 new cases were reported in a single day.

The number of new cases since then have been holding relatively steady.

"we're seeing an average of about 40 cases a day, which is much higher then the fifteen or twenty cases that we were seeing in september."

Contact tracing has traced some of those cases back to thanksgiving festivities.

However knox county health officer dr. alan stewart isn't sure the high number is a thanksgiving spike.

"there has been some what of a delay in recording the cases.

We also have a shortage of tests and there has been a delay in getting the test results back."

On monday only 9 cases were reported...bringing knox county's total up to 2263.

Knox county is expecting to receive pfizer's version of the vaccine next week.

It'll first be given to frontline health workers, long term health workers, and long term care residents.

"that will start to bend our curve sort of speak.

By the end of january hopefully that will be accomplished."

The vaccine will be available for everyone in a just a few months after that.

It's a light at the end of a long tunnel for health care workers in knox county.

Stewart says it now more important then ever to mask up and stay safe.

In knox county, gary brian news 10."