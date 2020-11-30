Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return

Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal. Son and Kane set up each other’sfirst-half strikes, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season,as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, going back to the first gameof the campaign.
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is disappointed that Premier League shareholders did not vote to increase the number of substitutions per game to five and said England would suffer at the Euros due to the congested match schedule.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have the “rawemotion” of fans back at Anfield. Sunday’s visit of Wolves will be the firsttime since March the ground has opened its doors to supporters, with 1,500 tobe accommodated on the Kop and a further 500 in the Main Stand.
People protested in London over India’s farm laws on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered near Indian embassy with posters. People reportedly raised pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration. London Police beefed up security outside Indian embassy. Farmers in India have been protesting against Centre’s farm laws. Centre and farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks. Thousands of farmers have gathered at border area near Delhi. Protesting farmers have demanded withdrawal of farm laws.
Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government..
