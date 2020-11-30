Global  
 

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal.


Why Arsenal's Aubameyang has lost his scoring belief - Jermaine Jenas analysis

 MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas says Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lack of confidence in Sunday's defeat by Tottenham is an ongoing issue for Gunners..
BBC News
Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal

Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal. Son and Kane set up each other’sfirst-half strikes, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season,as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, going back to the first gameof the campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Arteta vows to fight on despite Arsenal's worst start in 45 years

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to fight on despite overseeing the Gunners' worst start in the league for 45 years following Sunday's loss at Tottenham.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal: Harry Kane and Son score again

 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane both score again as Tottenham return to the top of the league with a north London derby win over Arsenal.
BBC News

Ings returns with winner to fire Saints up to fifth

 Danny Ings returns from injury to score the winner with a penalty as Southampton come back to edge an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton.
BBC News

Ings scores on return to send Southampton up to fifth

 Danny Ings returns from injury to score Southampton's winner with a penalty in an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton.
BBC News

'Henderson being an ally means the world' - Liverpool fan on power of Rainbow Laces campaign

 Premier League captains - including Jordan Henderson - wore rainbow armbands at the weekend. For one Liverpool fan, it "means the world".
BBC News
Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Calvert-Lewin, Son, Salah, Vardy, Kane and Bamford all score.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Dybala offered to Premier League 'big six' - Monday's gossip column

 Juventus forward offered to Premier League big six, Man Utd ponder move for ex-Spurs full-back, plus more.
BBC News

Klopp: Player welfare is being ignored and will affect England at Euros [Video]

Klopp: Player welfare is being ignored and will affect England at Euros

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is disappointed that Premier League shareholders did not vote to increase the number of substitutions per game to five and said England would suffer at the Euros due to the congested match schedule.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:23Published

Jurgen Klopp critical of Premier League executives over lack of vote on five subs

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises Premier League executives for "ignoring player welfare" after they do not consider increasing the number of substitutes to..
BBC News

Premier League clubs ignoring player welfare by refusing to vote for five subs - Klopp

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises Premier League executives for "ignoring player welfare" after they do not consider increasing the number of substitutes to..
BBC News
Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield [Video]

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have the “rawemotion” of fans back at Anfield. Sunday’s visit of Wolves will be the firsttime since March the ground has opened its doors to supporters, with 1,500 tobe accommodated on the Kop and a further 500 in the Main Stand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Mohamed Salah equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goalscoring record as Liverpool thrash Wolves

Mohamed Salah equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goalscoring record as Liverpool thrashed...
talkSPORT - Published

FA Cup third round draw live as Premier League clubs learn fate for January ties

FA Cup third round draw live as Premier League clubs learn fate for January ties Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Man City and other Premier League teams...
Daily Star - Published

We're a work in progress: Frank Lampard after Chelsea top EPL table

Frank Lampard believes there is even more to come from Chelsea after the Blues moved top of the...
Mid-Day - Published


Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves

An in-depth look at the stats as Liverpool and Wolves prepare for theirPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber [Video]

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published