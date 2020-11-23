Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

There must be a breakthrough in talks by Friday or there may be no way to avoid massive trade disruption on January 1st, the European Union has told Britain. It..

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dorcas Boamah had never worked in intensive care before joining the temporary London hospital.

The UK and EU teams are under pressure to finalise an agreement, as talks continue in London.

Tottenham Hotspur "are a pony" who are not in the title race, says boss Jose Mourinho as they go top of the Premier League table.

Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Inter could agree to sell Tottenham target, Ajax defender rules out Liverpool move, Pochettino linked with two leading roles, plus more.

Chelsea are not noted for giving managers time, but Frank Lampard is not in a position where he has to ask for patience, says MOTD2 pundit Alan Shearer.

Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.

Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard **Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.

Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Newcastle's game at Aston Villa on Friday is postponed following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the Magpies' training ground.

England captain Harry Kane says Premier League players should continue to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League should have a clear protocol for when there is a clash of heads or concussion.

The Premier League and EFL agree a rescue package amounting to £250m to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus..

Jose Mourinho revealed Tottenham’s players were left disappointed by the draw with Chelsea, with...

Chelsea missed out on a chance to go top of the Premier League after a cagey goalless draw against...