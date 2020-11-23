Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn