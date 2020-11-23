Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League and EFL agree £250m rescue package

 The Premier League and EFL agree a rescue package amounting to £250m to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus..
BBC News
Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries [Video]

Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League should have a clear protocol for when there is a clash of heads or concussion.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:33Published

Harry Kane: England captain says kneeling for Black Lives Matter remains vital

 England captain Harry Kane says Premier League players should continue to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News

Aston Villa v Newcastle: Premier League match off due to Covid-19 cases

 Newcastle's game at Aston Villa on Friday is postponed following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the Magpies' training ground.
BBC News

Players need diversity training - Man Utd boss Solskjaer

 Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard [Video]

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud scores four to put Blues top of group

 Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.
BBC News

Giroud scores four as Chelsea sink Sevilla to win group

 Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.
BBC News

'Lampard still learning - but is getting a lot of things right at Chelsea'

 Chelsea are not noted for giving managers time, but Frank Lampard is not in a position where he has to ask for patience, says MOTD2 pundit Alan Shearer.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Inter would sell Skriniar to Spurs for £45m - Thursday's football gossip

 Inter could agree to sell Tottenham target, Ajax defender rules out Liverpool move, Pochettino linked with two leading roles, plus more.
BBC News

FA Cup third-round: Non-league Marine land Tottenham

 Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC News

Tottenham away to non-league Marine in FA Cup third round

 Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says his side are a pony in a title horse race

 Tottenham Hotspur "are a pony" who are not in the title race, says boss Jose Mourinho as they go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

On This Day: 3 December 2007

 Iconic '80s rockers Duran Duran held a surprise concert at London's Lyceum Theatre. (Dec. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks down to the wire

 The UK and EU teams are under pressure to finalise an agreement, as talks continue in London.
BBC News

Covid: The ‘rising star’ nurse who volunteered at a Nightingale Hospital

 Dorcas Boamah had never worked in intensive care before joining the temporary London hospital.
BBC News
Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts [Video]

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

EU gives Britain ultimatum for Brexit deal by Friday

 There must be a breakthrough in talks by Friday or there may be no way to avoid massive trade disruption on January 1st, the European Union has told Britain. It..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

FA Cup third round draw live as Premier League clubs learn fate for January ties

FA Cup third round draw live as Premier League clubs learn fate for January ties Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Man City and other Premier League teams...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Chelsea player ratings as Mendy and Silva impress but Werner struggles

Chelsea player ratings as Mendy and Silva impress but Werner struggles Chelsea missed out on a chance to go top of the Premier League after a cagey goalless draw against...
Daily Star - Published

My dressing room is not happy, that´s the thing that makes me happy – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho revealed Tottenham’s players were left disappointed by the draw with Chelsea, with...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as many of the leading pack draw blanks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return [Video]

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:14Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published