'Today' contributor Bobbie Thomas' husband dead at age 42

'Today' contributor Bobbie Thomas details cause of husband's death'Today' contributor Bobbie Thomas details cause of husband's death
Today's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael: 'Some of Our Forevers Are Much Too Short'"Please go hug the people you love," Bobbie Thomas advised her Instagram followers after sharing the tragic news that her husband has died
'Today' show style contributor speaks out about her 42-year-old husband's death'Today' show style contributor Bobbie Thomas spoke out on Instagram following the death of her 42-year-old husband Michael Marion.