Saints Report: Saints stay perfect in NFC South

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

The New Orleans Saints have experienced an incredible amount of success throughout the Sean Payton era and yet Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons put them in position to do something they’ve never done before.

Was reggie- collier.- - the new orleans saints have - experienced an incredible - amount of success throughout th- sean payton era...- and yet... sunday's win over th- atlanta falcons puts the- black and gold in position... t- do something they've never- done before.- - - - - on the strength of their ninth- straight victory... the - black and gold are now 5-0, in- the division.

- one more win over the carolina- panthers, in- week 17... would give the saint- their first un-defeated - record, against n-f-c south - opponents... in franchise - history.- and they never really left- anything to chance, in week - 13... jumping all over the- falcons early... for a- wire-to-wire 21-- 16 triumph.

- taysom hill threw not one... bu- two touchdown - passes... his first since his - senior season, at b-y-u... all- the way back, - in 20-16.

- the first-place saints are now- 10-2 overall... with an 8-0 - record, starting a back-up- quarterback... dating back to - last season.- - "i'm proud of how we played.

We knew it - was going to be a tough game.

- playing a team like this the- second time around in - two weeks, the numbers aren't - really good in the past for the- team that won the - - - - first game when you look back 1- years, 10 years, any study you- want.

But relative to - i - - - - just think we're doing a number- of things that give us a chance- to win."

"i don't care as much as people might think - about statistics, all the stuff- i care about winning football - games.

I know there - have been a lot of conversation- about that and getting your - - - - first touchdown and completion.- as long as we're winning- football games, i'm happy."

- next up for new orleans... is a- road date with the philadelphia- eagles... at 3-25 p-m sunday...- on w-x-x-v