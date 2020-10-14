Global  
 

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Report by Blairm.

