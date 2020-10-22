Global  
 

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.


Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Margaret Keenan, the first patient to have the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part ofthe national rollout, is given a guard of honour by nursing staff as shereturns to her ward.

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab [Video]

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine [Video]

Government ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of a total population of 67 million.

Covid: UK vaccination programme getting under way

 About 70 hospital hubs in the UK will give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to over-80s and some health and care staff, after regulators approved the vaccine's use last..
Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2 [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2 [Video]

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24. Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2

Covid vaccine: 'Thrilled' Hancock warns of long way to go

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is thrilled that the first patients have received the Covid-19...
Should prisoners be first, or last in line for COVID vaccine?

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 3, 2020 / 05:00 pm (CNA).- As public officials debate whether prison...
One crore healthcare workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine: Government

An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine...
Bay Area Health Officials Set Plans for Vaccine Distribution [Video]

The Bay Area is preparing for the first expected shipments of vaccine. Ken Bastida reports. (12-7-20)

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever..

First COVID-19 Vaccine In US Could Get Emergency Approval This Week [Video]

Robbie Owens reports on the preparations.

