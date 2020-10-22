Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.
81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24. Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2
