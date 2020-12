Advocates Call For Pittsburgh Public School Funding Changes Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:32s - Published 23 seconds ago Advocates Call For Pittsburgh Public School Funding Changes Advocates and education activists are calling on the Pittsburgh Public Schools to reallocate funding away from security and police and put more funding into student health and support services. KDKA's Amy Wadas has the details. 0

