Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guillem Balague looks at the similarities between the two.

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Underperforming in La Liga and in danger of an early Champions League exit - is time running out for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid?

MADRID---Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane badly needs a win from a tough trip to Sevilla on Saturday to...

Real Madrid grind out a victory over Sevilla to end a three-game winless run in La Liga.

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.