Canada: #TorontoWillBeKhalistan trends on twitter, Watch the video to know why|Oneindia News

As the Farmer Protests rages on in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks in support of the Indian Farmers and their right to protest has not gone down well with the Indian Government and the Twitteratis.

#TorontoWillBeKhalistan is trending on Twitter as Indian are not very happy with Canadian Prime Minister.

Stressing on the "importance of dialogue" during an online address, Trudeau had said that the country would always be there to "defend the right of peaceful protest".

While the MEA had reacted sharply to his comments, and the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to register India's protest.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that, ''we have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India.'' #TorontoWillBeKhalistan #FarmerProtest #Khalistan


