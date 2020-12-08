Global  
 

A Drag Christmas With RuPaul's Drag Race Star Nina West

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star, Nina West, talks about her new Christmas album and how the music video for single ‘Cha Cha Heels’ was inspired by queer director John Waters.

And the launch of a new single ‘Santa Will Be Gone’ featuring The Vox Ensemble of Columbus Gay Men's Chorus.

West, who is played by Andrew Levitt, also talks about finding a chosen family as a queer person if you have issues gaining acceptance in your family - something Levitt has experienced.


