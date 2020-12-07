Four months after Daisy Coleman's suicide, her mom takes her own life

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 30 seconds ago

Also, tragedy from the family of daisy coleman... four months after the 23-year- old died of suicide...her mother, melida coleman also taking her own life.

The announcement came from the sexual assault prevention group -- "safe-bae" -- an organization daisy launched to bring awareness to sexual assault and abuse... it said the grief of losing her husband and daisy's brother tristan in separate accidents ..along with daisy's death was more than she could face... daisy coleman was one of the subjects of a netflix documentary that chronicled the then 14-year old's sexual assault allegation in maryville and ensuing harrassment her accused attacker was never convicted of assault, but rather endangerment of a minor..

Melinda coleman was 58-years-old.