China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:04s - Published
2 minutes ago
China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law
China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970 Hong Kong architects plan post-pandemic environment As the world struggles to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the architectural community is already transforming the way we live to avoid future outbreaks. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 28, 2020
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as...
Terra Daily - Published
1 week ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has to pile up cash at home as she has been unable to open a...
Newsmax - Published
1 week ago
On 29 November 2019, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Department and the National...
Mondaq - Published
5 days ago
Related videos from verified sources