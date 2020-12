Man Drives Through Road Filled With Smoke From the Wildfires Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 02:11s - Published 3 days ago Man Drives Through Road Filled With Smoke From the Wildfires This man was rushing home to save his stuff from a wildfire. He drove through roads filled with smoke caused by the fire. The visibility was reduced to a large extent as smoke obscured the path. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend