CNN gets access to site of Iranian scientist's assassination Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:28s - Published 4 minutes ago CNN gets access to site of Iranian scientist's assassination As Iran mulls retaliation for the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a riddle remains. What exactly was he working on? CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets access to the scene of the assassination. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Iran says 'smart satellite' killed top scientist



An Iranian senior commander has said the assassination of one of the country's top nuclear scientists was carried out remotely with the aid of a "satellite-controlled smart system," and a remote.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 23 hours ago How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated



ABSARD, IRAN — Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze claims to have received leaked information from the country's government about the assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist on.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04 Published 6 days ago