Arlene Foster 'delighted' with UK vaccine rollout

First Minister Arlene Foster said she is delighted that the first person inthe world to receive a coronavirus vaccination outside clinical trials is fromher native Co Fermanagh.

Speaking to reporters in Enniskillen, Ms Foster said:“Also delighted that here in Northern Ireland we have had the firstvaccinations take place.

We are now on our pathway out of Covid-19 and thisdreadful pandemic which has had such an impact on everybody here in NorthernIreland.

“This is a very good day and we look forward to the vaccination beingrolled out right across Northern Ireland.”