Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, , Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, , Dead at 97.

Yeager's death was confirmed by Victoria Yeager, his second wife, via his verified Twitter account on Monday night.

An incredible life well lived, America's greatest pilot, Victoria Yeager, Twitter.

Yeager was the first pilot to break the sound barrier on Oct.

14, 1947, flying the rocket propelled jet known as the Bell X-1.

He achieved the feat of flying faster than 700 mph after a number of flights in the X-1.

.

Flying faster than the speed of sound earned Yeager the title of "Fastest Man Alive.".

Yeager retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Brigadier General in 1975.

In addition to being a test pilot, he served in four wars.

His story is featured prominently in the 1983 film, 'The Right Stuff,' about the early years of the U.S. space program


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the pilot known as "the fastest man alive" for being first to break the sound barrier,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldBusiness InsiderUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Look back on the life of Chuck Yeager, the world's first supersonic pilot [Video]

Look back on the life of Chuck Yeager, the world's first supersonic pilot

US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97. He was the first person to break the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:42Published
Hear Chuck Yeager speak in 2012 about re-enacting milestone [Video]

Hear Chuck Yeager speak in 2012 about re-enacting milestone

Renowned pilot Chuck Yeager re-enacts his aviation milestone by breaking the sound barrier again at 89.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:37Published
Famed fighter pilot Chuck Yeager dead at age 97 [Video]

Famed fighter pilot Chuck Yeager dead at age 97

Chuck Yeager, the famed World War II fighter pilot who was the first pilot to break the speed of sound, died on Monday at the age of 97, Yeager's wife Victoria Yeager said on his Twitter account.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:44Published