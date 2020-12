'We believe you' - Panel on Fort Hood sexual assaults Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:26s - Published 'We believe you' - Panel on Fort Hood sexual assaults An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend