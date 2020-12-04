Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone

After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough.

According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas.

Musk began extricating himself when local COVID-19 restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US car factory in the Bay Area.

Over the summer, as he sold many Los Angeles-area homes, Musk also quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas.

At a virtual conference on Tuesday, Musk pointedly noted Tesla owns the last car manufacturing plant in the entire state of California.