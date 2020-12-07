Young dancers ready to compete as breakdancing joins the Olympics

Breakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport.

Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has grown more and more popular through the years.

Dancers at Break Free Worldwide Hip Hop School in Houston, Texas are excited to see their sport in the spotlight and want their chance to compete against the best.

Founder Moy Rivas has been breaking for more than 25 years.

He has been pushing for breaking to join the Olympics and served as head judge for breaking at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

Rivas said, “These athletes are putting a lot of pressure on their bodies.

And they are athletes, they’r...