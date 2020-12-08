Global  
 

NHL looking to start new season in early January

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
NHL looking to start new season in early January

NHL looking to start new season in early January

The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association are looking to start the 2020-2021 season on Jan.

13.

The season would see an either 52 or 56 game schedule.

THE LEAGUE AND UNION HOPE TO HAVE A PLAN FINALIZED BY THE END OF THIS WEEK.




