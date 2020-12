Merse: Ole got it horribly wrong Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:03s - Published 4 minutes ago Merse: Ole got it horribly wrong Paul Merson says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'got it horribly wrong' as Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like