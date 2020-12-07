President-Elect Biden's Historic Pick For Defense Secretary
Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defensePresident-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretaryPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman..