Todd Fuhrman makes a case for 49ers to defeat Bills: 'Their season hangs in the balance' | FOX BET LIVE



The San Francisco 49ers are a slight favorite as they take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night, and Todd Fuhrman agrees with the odds. Hear why he expect the 49ers to come away with a comfortable win.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published 1 day ago

Cousin Sal: Steelers will remain undefeated this week against Washington | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal previews the match up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football team. Hear why he beiieves Big Ben Roethlisberger will lead his team to remain undefeated by the end of the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:25 Published 1 day ago