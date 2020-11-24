|
John Lennon Remembered 40 Years After His Killing
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:54s - Published
Tuesday marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world: The day that John Lennon was shot and killed.
Michael George reports.
